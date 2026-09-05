Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak have sent the English media into raptures after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town. The Swede scored both goals, while Gakpo provided two assists and in doing so underlined why Liverpool can count themselves fortunate that his move to Manchester City did not go through.

Gakpo's place at Anfield was far from certain just a few days earlier. The 27-year-old Netherlands international had already started to think of himself as a Manchester City player, only for a transfer worth almost €100 million including bonuses to collapse at the last moment when Liverpool changed their mind. According to the Algemeen Dagblad, Gakpo was deeply disappointed and angry with how it unfolded after being told several times over the summer that he would be allowed to leave, only to be stopped in the end.

None of that showed on Friday evening as Gakpo produced two sublime assists for Isak against Ipswich. The Daily Mail gives major coverage to the Swedish striker's display under the headline "Alexander the Great". "Liverpool were so mesmerisingly impressive in the first half at Portman Road that you could almost forget their marquee signing was warming up on the bench," the newspaper writes, referring to Bradley Barcola.

Barcola, signed from Paris Saint-Germain for €144 million, watched from the sidelines as Isak and Gakpo ripped through Ipswich. "Alexander Isak led the way with two goals in the opening nine minutes. The front line with Gakpo and Munoz caused Ipswich all sorts of problems."

The Daily Mail also praised Gakpo. "Liverpool's attack is frightening. Gakpo looked reborn. The grass is not always greener on the other side and Gakpo now looks again like the flying Dutchman everyone knows he can be," it says.

While BBC focuses mainly on Isak, it also notes that he struggled repeatedly with injuries during his first 12 months at Anfield. "He used the familiar surroundings of Portman Road to really get his Liverpool career off the ground," the British broadcaster writes, pointing out that on his previous visit to Suffolk he scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win for Newcastle United.

For the BBC, Isak has also found his ideal attacking partner in Gakpo. "Gakpo seems to be the perfect partner. The Dutchman no longer appeared troubled by his failed move to the Etihad Stadium and continued his impressive start to the season with two assists for the former Newcastle United striker."

The Sun goes a step further, arguing that Liverpool avoided a huge mistake when Gakpo's transfer collapsed. "Liverpool have accidentally managed to avoid an unbelievable blunder in the transfer market, one that would undoubtedly have come back to haunt them later," writes the tabloid, which adds that it was incomprehensible the club were willing to sell the Netherlands international.