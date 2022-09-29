England Women's 2022 fixtures & results: World Cup qualifying group, Euros & Lionesses' match schedule in full

A complete guide to the Lionesses' year, including fixtures at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro, 2023 World Cup qualifiers and the Arnold Clark Cup

It came home.

2022 will forever be remembered as a defining year for England as the Lionesses won the Euros on home soil, defeating Germany in the final.

The Lionesses had an eventful 2021, with three different people holding the role of head coach over the year, but ended the year in strong form under new boss Sarina Wiegman, scoring 53 goals and conceding none in her first six games.

That good form continued on straight to the Euros, as Wiegman and England wrote their names into history with their Euros triumph.

What fixtures have England Women had in 2022?

The Lionesses kicked off the year in February, with Spain, Germany and Canada all travelling to England for the Arnold Clark Cup. All four faced off in a round-robin tournament that began on February 17, with the winner crowned on February 23.

It was indeed England that emerged victorious, after following up draws against Canada and Spain with a victory over Germany - only their second ever against a huge European rival. Spain also ended the tournament with two draws and a win, but the Lionesses topped the standings by virtue of goal difference.

In April, Wiegman's team resumed its World Cup qualifying with a resounding 10-0 victory over North Macedonia, Beth Mead scoring four goals while Ella Toone netted her second senior international hat-trick. The team followed that up with another big win a few days later, beating Northern Ireland 5-0.

In the build-up to the Euros, the Lionesses also won all three of their pre-tournament friendlies against Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland - the second result the most impressive, given the Dutch are the reigning European champions.

They went on on to roll to the Euro 2022 final, where they took down Germany 2-1 in extra time.

Just 34 days after that triumph, England then confirmed their place at the 2023 Women's World Cup by beating Austria 2-0, sealing the spot with a game to spare. In their final game, they maintained their perfect record in qualifying by beating Luxembourg.

What fixtures do England Women have in 2022?

England's next game will see them face the U.S. women's national team, winners of the last two World Cup tournaments, at Wembley in October. That friendly will be followed up with a home match against the Czech Republic.

The Lionesses will then close out the year with two more friendlies in Murcia, Spain, as they take on Japan and Norway, both sides who have qualified for next summer's World Cup.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying group

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 England 10 10 0 0 +80 30 2 Austria 10 7 1 2 +43 22 3 Northern Ireland 10 6 1 3 +20 19 4 Luxembourg 10 3 0 7 -36 9 5 North Macedonia 10 2 0 8 -52 6 6 Latvia 10 1 0 9 -55 3

England Women's fixtures & results in 2022