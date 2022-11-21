England vs Iran: Lineups and LIVE updates

England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran

After reaching the final four in the previous two major competitions, England start off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Iran. This will mark the first ever encounter between the two nations.

England will be looking to go one better than the Euros and bring the trophy. This marks England's seventh consecutive appearance at the World Cup. Gareth Southgate's side come into this on the back of terrible run of six games with no wins and three defeats. With a lot of concerns surrounding the team, the Three Lions will be hoping to start the campaign on a positive note.

Iran come into this with a 1-0 win over Nicaragua in a friendly. Iran also managed to beat Uruguay and draw against Senegal in the previous three friendlies before the world cup.

England vs Iran probable lineups

England XI (3-4-2-1): Pope; Stones, Dier, Maguire; James, Bellingham, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Sterling; Kane

Iran XI (4-1-3-2): Beiranvand; Kanaani, Sarlak, Pouraliganji, Jalaji; Cheshmi; Rezarin, Amiri, Noorafkan; Torabi, Barzegar

England vs Iran LIVE updates

England and Iran's upcoming World Cup fixtures

England will lock horns against USA for their second game and will face Wales in the final group stage game. Iran will continue their group stage with Wales up next and USA in the final game of the group stage.