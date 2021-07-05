England star Shaw reacts to 'very strange' Zidane stat as Manchester United defender shines at Euro 2020

The Red Devils left-back has nailed down a spot in Gareth Southgate's plans and has proved to be a useful source of assists

Luke Shaw admits finding it "very strange" that he has already recorded more assists at a European Championship than France legend Zinedine Zidane managed in his entire career at the tournament.

The Manchester United left-back has become the go-to option on the flanks for Gareth Southgate at Euro 2020, with three goals teed up for team-mates during their run to the semi-finals.

Two of those came in Shaw's last outing against Ukraine in the space of four minutes, and the 25-year-old is racing away from the surprising tally of one assist that World Cup winner Zidane - who helped Les Bleus to continental glory in 2000 - recorded for his country at European Championships.

What has been said?

When those figures were put to him, Three Lions star Shaw told reporters: "A very strange stat! A nice one, I think. Obviously Zidane was one of the best midfielders ever and I can’t compare to him, like I’ve said before about different people.

"It’s a nice stat to obviously hear, but the most important thing for me was reaching the semi-final, getting another game at Wembley in front of our own crowd and hopefully making them happy again."

Can Shaw win Mourinho over?

Shaw has been thriving for club and country in 2020-21, winning Players' Player of the Year at Old Trafford ahead of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

He has come a long way in a short of space of time, with questions asked of his Red Devils future when Jose Mourinho singled him out for public criticism in 2017.

That war of words has dragged on, with the Portuguese coach still criticising Shaw in his role as a Euro 2020 pundit, but the rejuvenated defender is eager to bring that saga to a close.

Shaw said after helping England to a 4-0 victory over Ukraine in Rome: "I think Jose has his opinion. He’s obviously working for talkSPORT. It’s freedom of speech and he can say whatever he likes.

Article continues below

"I just keep going, keep my head down, ignore everything and just focus on what’s going on inside the camp. My main objective is to help England. No matter what, I’ll give everything for them and I’ll keep on doing that."

Gareth Southgate's side will be back in action on Wednesday with the semi-final showdown with Denmark at Wembley.

Further reading