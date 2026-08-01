Endrick quickly proves his worth to Mourinho

Two touches. That's all Endrick needed to open the scoring on his Real Madrid debut in the friendly against Fiorentina, a flawless start that hints at just how ready the young Brazilian is for the new season.

The goal arrived in the 12th minute. Álvaro Carreras whipped a cross in from the left flank, and Endrick met it with two sharp movements, a control and a finish, beating Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea to put Real Madrid 1-0 up.

That early strike settled the nerves in Real Madrid's first competitive warm-up of the season under José Mourinho, letting the Portuguese coach experiment with more tactical options free from the pressure of the scoreline.

For a player fighting to prove himself at the Royal club, it was a statement. Endrick showed quick instincts and a knack for making things happen in the key moments, exactly what he needs amid fierce competition for the attacking spots.

Real Madrid played this match as part of their pre-season programme, following two earlier training games against Alcorcón and Leganés at the Valdebebas centre. Mourinho wants cohesion and a clear read on his squad before the official competitions begin.