Emre Can & Haaland signings impress Klopp as he backs Dortmund to challenge for title

The Liverpool boss predicts that BVB will "achieve a lot" after acquiring the German midfielder and Norwegian striker in January

Jurgen Klopp has described Emre Can as a "wonderful footballer" and backed him, along with Erling Haaland, to help fire Dortmund to success in the second half of the campaign.

BVB snapped up Can on a six-month loan deal, which includes an obligation to buy him outright for €25 million (£21m/$28m) at the end of the season.

The international has spent the last two years of his career in Turin, after signing for Juve on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

He made 37 appearances across all competitions in his first full season with the Italian champions, playing a key role in the team's run to an eighth successive crown.

However, Can fell down the squad pecking order following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, with Maurizio Sarri drafted in to take charge of the first team last summer.

The 26-year-old has been restricted to just eight league appearances for Juve this season, with the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur all preferred ahead of him in the middle of the park.

Prior to his ill-fated spell at Juve, Can was on 's books, where he established himself as one of the brightest young midfield prospects in Europe over the course of four seasons.

The Juve outcast decided to run his last contract at Anfield down before undertaking a new challenge, but Klopp has nothing but good things to say about his former midfielder.

The Liverpool head coach thinks Can is a "perfect match" for Dortmund, whom he expects to emerge as a major force once again after also adding prolific teenage forward Haaland to their ranks last month.

"I am happy for BVB and Emre Can. It's a win-win situation. Emre is just a perfect match for this club," Klopp told Bild .

"BVB got a top lad, a wonderful, versatile footballer with an outstanding attitude.

"I trust them to achieve a lot in the Ruckrunde (second half of the season) with Can and [Erling] Haaland."

Can could be in line to make his Dortmund debut on Tuesday night as Lucien Favre's men take in a trip to in the DFB Cup.

BVB will then look ahead to a crucial meeting with on Saturday, as they aim to close the three gap between themselves and leaders Bayern.