Emir of Qatar confident of purchasing Man Utd despite already owning PSG

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is confident he can complete the purchase of Manchester United despite already owning Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Emir of Qatar has emerged as a top candidate to purchase the Premier League club from the Glazer family. Taking a majority stake in the club could prove difficult as UEFA's rules prevent clubs with an owner in common possibly meeting in the Champions League. But The Guardian reports that Al-Thani will prove that the clubs will be owned by separate entities.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Thani faces competition to buy United from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who publicly declared his interest in taking the club off of the Glazers' hands. It has been reported that five bidders in total are in contention to take over United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Glazers are asking for around £5 billion ($6bn) for ownership of the Old Trafford team, a fee that Al-Thani could easily match. There is confidence that the Sheikh's plan could work as Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig went head-to-head in the Europa League in 2018 despite being owned by Red Bull.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? While the campaign to find a new owner for the club goes on, the Red Devils will return to on-field duty on Sunday when they take on Leeds.