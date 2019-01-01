Emery rubbishes Keylor Navas to Arsenal rumours

Unai Emery has dismissed speculation that could be looking at signing Keylor Navas from .

Spanish newspaper Sport had claimed that the Gunners could offer Navas an escape route from Madrid, with the 32-year-old having been demoted to a back-up role behind summer signing from Thibaut Courtois.

The report went has far as suggesting that Emery's side had lodged a €16 million bid and that the player had already said his goodbyes to his Madrid team-mates.

The former PSG boss has denied that is the case, however, and insists that he has not discussed bringing in a new goalkeeper in January.

Asked about his reported interest in the international, the Arsenal manager told reporters: "Not true. We never speak about one goalkeeper because I think - and it’s true - we are very happy with the three goalkeepers we have now.

"We’ve never spoken about Keylor Navas."

