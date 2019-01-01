Emery: Ozil fits Arsenal style but still isn't guaranteed a place in the squad

The Gunners boss insisted the German midfielder can play in his system, but faces stiff competition from the club's young stars

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes Mesut Ozil is able to play the style of football he advocates, but says that still might not be enough for him to feature in the squad, let alone the starting XI.

The German playmaker was left out of the matchday squad as Arsenal dispatched Standard Liege 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday in what was an impressive display from a young, energetic side.

He was also left out of the squad entirely for the club’s previous Premier League game against .

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s meeting with Bournemouth on Sunday, Emery said that Ozil is able to contribute to the same high-intensity style of play the Gunners showed in midweek, but will not get preferential treatment over other members of the squad.

“He can play how I want, but now we have a lot of players being competitive in each position on the pitch, and they deserve to be able to help and to play,” the Spaniard said.

“Now every player is the same and I want to train, I want them to be pushing to achieve one position in the squad, in the first XI.

“If we continue being competitive and getting better, it is the best for our present and future.”

Ozil has featured just once for the club in the Premier League this season, starting the 2-2 draw with in September during which he was substituted after 71 minutes.

The 30-year-old started the game against last week, which the Gunners won 5-0, also captaining the side on that occasion.

It is thought that the club will look to loan Ozil out in January if no teams show interest in signing him on a permanent deal, with his £350,000-per-week wages putting off many teams from making a move for the midfield creator.

Ozil retired from international football following the 2018 World Cup and can now focus all his efforts on club football, but is struggling to get regular games at Arsenal.

When the next transfer window arrives, it may be a question of him either choosing a lower wage, or continuing his bit-part contributions in north London.