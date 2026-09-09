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Bundesliga
team-logoElversberg
Ursapharm-Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
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James Freemantle

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Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga preview

TV Guide & Streaming
Bundesliga
H. Kane
Bayern Munich
Elversberg

Comprehensive match preview of Elversberg vs Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. We talk tactics, team news, transfers and more.

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Bundesliga - Game Week 3
Ursapharm-Arena

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich will kick off on 13 Sept 2026 at 11:30 EST and 15:30 GMT.

New boys hope to give Bavarian giants Bayern a run for their money

Elversberg have made a fairytale start to life in the Bundesliga, winning their first two matches after promotion to the top tier for the first time in their history. It's been a meteoric rise for a tiny club that was in the fourth tier of German football as recently as 2022. They've enjoyed high-scoring successes over Leverkusen (3-2) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (4-3). French striker David Mokwa has notched in both games.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ELVERSBERG-LEVERKUSENGetty Images

Incredibly, Harry Kane wasn't on the score sheet in Bayern's 5-1 win over Stuttgart in their season opener. Joshua Kimmich claimed a pair of assists, as did summer signing Ismael Saibari. Even more incredibly, Bayern only managed a 0-0 draw with Schalke in their next match. It was a surprise, given that the Bavarians had chalked up a 42-2 aggregate score over Schalke in the 12 prior meetings. Vincent Kompany's side will be eager to get back to winning ways.

FC Schalke 04 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Likely XIs

Elversberg (4231): Kristof; Gyamerah, Pinckert, Rohr, Gunther; Keidel, Poreba; Petkov, Onyeka, Campbell; Mokwa.

Bayern (4231): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Brown, Diaz; Kane.

Team news & squads

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

Manager

Elversberg will be without Luis Seifert through injury, while Vincent Wagner serves a suspension. Updates on their squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Bayern Munich head into the fixture with David Santos Daiber and Tarek Buchmann sidelined through injury. Vincent Kompany has no suspensions to contend with, though the fitness and availability of Jamal Musiala, who recently disclosed a period of illness, will be monitored ahead of the game.

Form

ELV

ELV - Form

MLL
D1-1
FCL
W4-1
DUI
W1-3
B04
W3-2
BMG
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
FCB

FCB - Form

HDH
W2-4
BVB
W1-2
VFB
W5-1
OSN
W1-4
S04
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Elversberg have won all four of their last five competitive matches, with their only blemish a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly against Mallorca. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Bundesliga win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, and they also defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 earlier in the league campaign. Across their last five matches, Elversberg have scored 12 goals and conceded seven, showing both attacking intent and defensive vulnerability.

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five competitive games, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Bundesliga stalemate at Schalke 04, while their standout result in this run was a 5-1 league win over VfB Stuttgart on Matchday 1. Bayern scored 12 goals and conceded one across the four matches in which they did find the net, underlining how the Schalke blank was an isolated departure from their usual output.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Elversberg and Bayern Munich is available at this time.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
220071+66
W
W
2
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
220051+46
W
W
3
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
220052+36
W
W
4
ElversbergElversbergELV
220075+26
W
W
5
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
211050+54
W
D
6
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211051+44
D
W
7
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
210163+33
W
L
8
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210143+13
L
W
9
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
210156-13
W
L
10
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
210145-13
W
L
11
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
210146-23
L
W
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
201101-11
L
D
13
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
201147-31
L
D
14
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
201103-31
D
L
15
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
201137-41
L
D
16
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200246-20
L
L
17
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
200237-40
L
L
18
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
200207-70
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Bundesliga, Elversberg currently occupy fourth place, while Bayern Munich sit sixth after the opening two rounds of fixtures.

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