Bundesliga - Game Week 3 13 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Ursapharm-Arena

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich will kick off on 13 Sept 2026 at 11:30 EST and 15:30 GMT.

New boys hope to give Bavarian giants Bayern a run for their money

Elversberg have made a fairytale start to life in the Bundesliga, winning their first two matches after promotion to the top tier for the first time in their history. It's been a meteoric rise for a tiny club that was in the fourth tier of German football as recently as 2022. They've enjoyed high-scoring successes over Leverkusen (3-2) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (4-3). French striker David Mokwa has notched in both games.

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Incredibly, Harry Kane wasn't on the score sheet in Bayern's 5-1 win over Stuttgart in their season opener. Joshua Kimmich claimed a pair of assists, as did summer signing Ismael Saibari. Even more incredibly, Bayern only managed a 0-0 draw with Schalke in their next match. It was a surprise, given that the Bavarians had chalked up a 42-2 aggregate score over Schalke in the 12 prior meetings. Vincent Kompany's side will be eager to get back to winning ways.

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Likely XIs

Elversberg (4231): Kristof; Gyamerah, Pinckert, Rohr, Gunther; Keidel, Poreba; Petkov, Onyeka, Campbell; Mokwa.

Bayern (4231): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Brown, Diaz; Kane.

Team news & squads

Elversberg will be without Luis Seifert through injury, while Vincent Wagner serves a suspension. Updates on their squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Bayern Munich head into the fixture with David Santos Daiber and Tarek Buchmann sidelined through injury. Vincent Kompany has no suspensions to contend with, though the fitness and availability of Jamal Musiala, who recently disclosed a period of illness, will be monitored ahead of the game.

Form

Elversberg have won all four of their last five competitive matches, with their only blemish a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly against Mallorca. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Bundesliga win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, and they also defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 earlier in the league campaign. Across their last five matches, Elversberg have scored 12 goals and conceded seven, showing both attacking intent and defensive vulnerability.

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five competitive games, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Bundesliga stalemate at Schalke 04, while their standout result in this run was a 5-1 league win over VfB Stuttgart on Matchday 1. Bayern scored 12 goals and conceded one across the four matches in which they did find the net, underlining how the Schalke blank was an isolated departure from their usual output.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Elversberg and Bayern Munich is available at this time.

Standings

In the Bundesliga, Elversberg currently occupy fourth place, while Bayern Munich sit sixth after the opening two rounds of fixtures.