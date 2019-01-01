Ellis and Neville up for The Best FIFA Women's Coach award as nominees are revealed
Women's World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis is the front-runner for this year's The Best FIFA Women's Coach award, with England's Phil Neville also among the nominees revealed on Wednesday afternoon.
Ellis led the USWNT to their second successive crown in France this summer, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon after also overcoming England, France and Spain in the knockout rounds.
The Netherlands' coach, Sarina Wiegman, is also up for the award, having followed up the Oranje's surprise triumph in their home Euros in 2017 with another odds defying display at a major tournament this summer.
Nominees in full: Milena Bertolini (Italy), Jill Ellis (USA), Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden), Futoshi Ikeda (Japan U20), Antonia Is (Spain U17), Joe Montemurro (Arsenal), Phil Neville (England), Reynald Pedros (Lyon), Paul Riley (North Carolina Courage), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands).
