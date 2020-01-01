Elliott, Jones and Williams will get Premier League medals - even if Liverpool manager Klopp has to give his away

The Reds boss says his youngsters and fringe players deserve recognition even if they do not qualify for an honour by playing five league games

Jurgen Klopp says youngsters Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones will each receive a Premier League winners' medal – even if it means the manager has to give his own away.

The Reds boss insists he will not be tempted to give game-time to the club’s trio of talented teenagers during the final weeks of the campaign.

“We don’t give Premier League games away for free,” he told reporters at a press conference to preview his side’s game with on Sunday.

However, when told that players must play a minimum of five league games each to qualify for a league winners' medal, he urged the Premier League to re-think their rules.

As it stands, Elliott, Williams and Jones – 17, 19 and 19 respectively - have each played only two league games this season. Williams has been used as a substitute in both of Liverpool’s last two matches, while both Elliott and Jones were unused during the 4-0 defeat to on Thursday.

Klopp said: “I would rather [have them] think about the rule again and make it happen that if you played one game then you should have a medal, to be honest.

“Five games, I don’t know who came up with that idea, I hear that for pretty much the first time and I don’t think it’s a good rule.

“If people don’t understand how important a squad is to win a championship then I cannot help them. If you have no games you should get a medal. If you are the second goalie in a team and you have less games then you should have a medal.

“You train five million times over a year and if you don’t train at the highest level you have no chance to win a championship, and somebody decided that you need to have five games to get a medal?

“These boys will get a medal 100 per cent, even if I produce it by myself. They can have my medal. This rule, what is that? We have to win football games, we cannot just give appearances away.

“They deserve a medal and they will get a medal, if not from the Premier League then from me.”