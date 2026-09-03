How to get Elche vs Real Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Matches involving Real Madrid always generate massive excitement across Spain, and you could be at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero to watch Elche CF take on Los Blancos live.

Elche faithful will be hoping for a heroic home performance when they host the Spanish titans on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Franjiverde supporters will pack into the stands in high spirits, eager to see their team test themselves against Real Madrid's star-studded squad early in the 2026/27 La Liga campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Elche vs Real Madrid tickets, including 2026/27 La Liga prices, Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Elche vs Real Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Elche host Real Madrid at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche, with kick-off scheduled for this LaLiga fixture.

LaLiga - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

How to buy Elche vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for La Liga matches, ranging from single-match tickets to VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified resale partners.

Due to intense demand whenever Real Madrid visits Alicante province, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Season Ticket Holders ( Abonados ): Existing season ticket holders retain their reserved seats for all domestic league matches.

Club Members ( Socios / Franjiverdes ): Priority access for individual match tickets goes to official club members during an exclusive presale window.

General Public Sale ( Venta General ): If seats remain following member presales, tickets open to the general public. However, high-profile fixtures against Real Madrid routinely sell out rapidly.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday availability, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Elche vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets cost?

The cost of a La Liga ticket at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero varies depending on stadium sector, match categorization, and age tier:

Age & Concession Tiers: Elche CF offers tiered pricing with reduced rates for Juniors ( Infantil ) and Youth supporters across designated stadium sections.

Match Categorization ( Día del Club ): Marquee matchups against top-tier opponents like Real Madrid fall into Category A (highest pricing band), commanding higher face-value rates than standard fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna and Preferencia ) represent premium seating options, while end stands ( Fondo Norte and Fondo Sur ) offer more budget-friendly entry points.

Digital Ticketing & ID Checks: Tickets are delivered digitally. Spectators may be required to show valid photo identification matching the ticket holder's name at stadium entry turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For La Liga matches at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, visiting Real Madrid supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Grada Visitante / Fondo Norte Superior).

Away sector tickets generally cost between €30 and €60. To purchase seats in the away section through official channels, supporters typically must be registered official members (Madridistas) or official fan club members (Peñas). Away allocations are strictly controlled and rarely reach general public sale.

Elche vs Real Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Elche vs Real Madrid Form

Elche have not won in their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to Racing Santander in LaLiga, while a 0-5 defeat to Barcelona earlier in August highlighted the gap between the side and the division's top teams. The two competitive results have yielded just three goals scored and eight conceded. Both pre-season friendlies ended 2-2, suggesting a squad still finding its feet.

Real Madrid have won all five of their last matches without defeat, including all three LaLiga games. Their most recent fixture was a 4-0 win over Malaga, and they also beat Real Sociedad 4-1 in the league. Across the five games, Madrid have scored 14 goals and conceded just two, with pre-season victories over Schalke 04 and Deportivo de A Coruna setting the tone for a confident start to the campaign.

Elche vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Real Madrid beat Elche 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga. Before that, the reverse fixture in November 2025 ended 2-2 at the Estadio Martinez Valero. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in LaLiga, Real Madrid have won three, drawn two, and lost none, scoring 15 goals to Elche's five.

Elche vs Real Madrid Standings

In LaLiga, Elche currently sit 19th while Real Madrid are second in the table.