'Elanga Road' - Manchester United fans mock Leeds with Wikipedia tweaks after Premier League derby win
Manchester United supporters have been making the most of an opportunity to mock rivals Leeds United following the 4-2 victory at Elland Road, with tongue-in-cheek alterations made to the Wikipedia page on the Yorkshire club's home ground.
Man Utd defeated Leeds on their own turf on Sunday afternoon in a thrilling Premier League match.
Their fans are now revelling in a War of the Roses win, with changes made to the website that are sure to rile old adversaries.
What have Man Utd fans done?
Red Devils supporters were quick to alter the name of Elland Road to Elanga Road after the 19-year-old Swedish forward grabbed their fourth and final goal.
They also made sure to rub salt a little deeper into Leeds’ wounds by changing all stand names to those of the four Man Utd goalscorers – Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Elanga.