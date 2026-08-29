Morocco's Ismael Saibari, the Bayern Munich star, has revealed the player who has impressed him the most so far at the Bavarian club, which he joined this summer from the Netherlands' PSV Eindhoven.

Speaking to "Sky Sport Germany" after the emphatic 5-1 win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga opener yesterday, Friday, Saibari said: "Harry Kane (the one who impressed me most). I've discussed this with my friends before... Harry is simply the best striker. I try to learn from him."

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On as a substitute in the 61st minute, Saibari delivered a standout showing in his first match in the German league, providing two assists for Aleksandar Pavlovic and Luis Diaz.

According to the statistics network "Opta", Saibari became the first player in Bayern Munich's history to provide two assists as a substitute on his Bundesliga debut since Toni Kroos on 26 September 2007.

What did Saibari deliver?

Belgian coach Vincent Kompany brought on the Morocco international in place of Nathanael Brown, and he helped change the Bavarian side's rhythm during the second half against Stuttgart.

In the 82nd minute, Saibari burst into the penalty area and shook off a challenge from one of Stuttgart's defenders with a superb piece of dribbling. Rather than shoot, he chose to pass, sending a cross to Aleksandar Pavlovic, who slotted it home easily from close range for Bayern's fourth goal.

He then created the fifth in the 90+2 minute. After receiving the ball from Tom Bischof following an interception in Stuttgart's half, Saibari fed Luis Diaz, who broke clear on goal and fired into the left corner to complete the hosts' five-goal haul.

The Morocco star had also come off the bench in his first match with the Bavarian giants, the 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup last Saturday.

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