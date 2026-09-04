How to get Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bundesliga encounters in Hessen always deliver high energy and passionate support, and you could be at Deutsche Bank Park live to watch Eintracht Frankfurt face off against Black Forest side SC Freiburg.

The Eintracht faithful will pack into the stands in full voice on Saturday, September 19, 2026, eager to see Dino Toppmöller's squad claim three crucial domestic points early in the 2026/27 Bundesliga season.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg tickets, including 2026/27 Bundesliga prices, Deutsche Bank Park fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg kicks off at Deutsche Bank Park, with the match scheduled as part of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season — check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your region.

Bundesliga - Game Week 4 19 Sept 2026 - 09:30 Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Bundesliga fixtures — ranging from general admission seats to executive VIP lounge access — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to strong domestic demand at Deutsche Bank Park, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Eintracht Frankfurt Season Ticket Holders ( Dauerkarte ): Existing season ticket holders retain their dedicated seats for all domestic league matches throughout the campaign.

Official Member Presale ( Mitglieder ): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered Eintracht Frankfurt club members during an exclusive presale window.

General Public Sale ( Freier Verkauf ): If seats remain available following member presales, ticket access opens to the general public via Frankfurt's official ticketing portal. However, popular weekend fixtures regularly sell out during the member phase.

Official Resale & Secondary Platforms: Fans can purchase verified returned tickets via the club's official ticket exchange ( Börse ). Alternatively, supporters can secure verified tickets through secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Bundesliga matches at Deutsche Bank Park vary based on seating location, fixture category, and ticket classification:

Standing vs. Seated: Standing tickets in the famous Nordwestkurve offer the most affordable entry point (typically €15 to €22 at face value), while central longside seats command higher rates.

Member Pricing: Registered Eintracht club members receive discounted ticket options across designated general admission sectors during official presale windows.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Haupttribüne and Gegentribüne ) represent prime central viewing options at higher price points, while upper tiers and goal-end stands ( Ostkurve and Nordwestkurve ) provide entry-level seating.

Digital Mobile Tickets: Match entry is managed digitally. Spectators receive digital mobile passes or PDF print-at-home tickets, which must be presented at stadium entry gates.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Bundesliga matches at Deutsche Bank Park, visiting SC Freiburg supporters are allocated seats and standing areas in the designated away sector (Ostkurve - Blocks 20 & 21).

In line with German football fan culture and Bundesliga price regulations, away tickets remain strictly affordable. Standing tickets in the away block typically cost around €15 to €20, while seated away tickets range from €30 to €45.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered members or official season ticket holders of SC Freiburg. Away section allocations are handled entirely by Freiburg's official fan service and routinely sell out to qualifying supporters.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Form

Eintracht Frankfurt have a mixed recent record across all competitions, picking up two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on August 29. The standout result in that run was an 11-0 DFB-Pokal win over SC St. Toenis, though that was offset by a 7-0 pre-season defeat to Brentford. Frankfurt scored 21 goals across those five matches but conceded 17, with the Brentford result accounting for the bulk of that defensive tally.

Freiburg have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, making them one of the in-form sides in Germany right now. Their latest result was a commanding 4-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on August 30. They also recorded back-to-back wins over Motherwell in Conference League qualification and beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 5-1 in the DFB-Pokal. Freiburg scored 13 goals in those five games and conceded just two, keeping clean sheets in three of them.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 1, 2026, when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Freiburg 2-0 at Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in Freiburg in October 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Frankfurt hold the edge with three wins to Freiburg's one, with one draw — and Frankfurt have scored 12 goals to Freiburg's eight across that run.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Freiburg currently sit second while Eintracht Frankfurt are eighth.