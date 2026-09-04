Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoEintracht Frankfurt
Deutsche Bank Park
team-logoFreiburg
Book Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

Assisted by

How to get Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt
Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Bundesliga encounters in Hessen always deliver high energy and passionate support, and you could be at Deutsche Bank Park live to watch Eintracht Frankfurt face off against Black Forest side SC Freiburg.

The Eintracht faithful will pack into the stands in full voice on Saturday, September 19, 2026, eager to see Dino Toppmöller's squad claim three crucial domestic points early in the 2026/27 Bundesliga season.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg tickets, including 2026/27 Bundesliga prices, Deutsche Bank Park fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC FreiburgBuy now

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg kicks off at Deutsche Bank Park, with the match scheduled as part of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season — check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your region.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 4
Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Bundesliga fixtures — ranging from general admission seats to executive VIP lounge access — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to strong domestic demand at Deutsche Bank Park, ticket releases follow structured phases:

  • Eintracht Frankfurt Season Ticket Holders (Dauerkarte): Existing season ticket holders retain their dedicated seats for all domestic league matches throughout the campaign.
  • Official Member Presale (Mitglieder): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered Eintracht Frankfurt club members during an exclusive presale window.
  • General Public Sale (Freier Verkauf): If seats remain available following member presales, ticket access opens to the general public via Frankfurt's official ticketing portal. However, popular weekend fixtures regularly sell out during the member phase.
  • Official Resale & Secondary Platforms: Fans can purchase verified returned tickets via the club's official ticket exchange (Börse). Alternatively, supporters can secure verified tickets through secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC FreiburgBuy now

How much do Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Bundesliga matches at Deutsche Bank Park vary based on seating location, fixture category, and ticket classification:

  • Standing vs. Seated: Standing tickets in the famous Nordwestkurve offer the most affordable entry point (typically €15 to €22 at face value), while central longside seats command higher rates.
  • Member Pricing: Registered Eintracht club members receive discounted ticket options across designated general admission sectors during official presale windows.
  • Seat Location: Main longside stands (Haupttribüne and Gegentribüne) represent prime central viewing options at higher price points, while upper tiers and goal-end stands (Ostkurve and Nordwestkurve) provide entry-level seating.
  • Digital Mobile Tickets: Match entry is managed digitally. Spectators receive digital mobile passes or PDF print-at-home tickets, which must be presented at stadium entry gates.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Bundesliga matches at Deutsche Bank Park, visiting SC Freiburg supporters are allocated seats and standing areas in the designated away sector (Ostkurve - Blocks 20 & 21).

In line with German football fan culture and Bundesliga price regulations, away tickets remain strictly affordable. Standing tickets in the away block typically cost around €15 to €20, while seated away tickets range from €30 to €45.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered members or official season ticket holders of SC Freiburg. Away section allocations are handled entirely by Freiburg's official fan service and routinely sell out to qualifying supporters.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC FreiburgBuy now

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Form

Eintracht Frankfurt have a mixed recent record across all competitions, picking up two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on August 29. The standout result in that run was an 11-0 DFB-Pokal win over SC St. Toenis, though that was offset by a 7-0 pre-season defeat to Brentford. Frankfurt scored 21 goals across those five matches but conceded 17, with the Brentford result accounting for the bulk of that defensive tally.

Freiburg have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, making them one of the in-form sides in Germany right now. Their latest result was a commanding 4-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on August 30. They also recorded back-to-back wins over Motherwell in Conference League qualification and beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 5-1 in the DFB-Pokal. Freiburg scored 13 goals in those five games and conceded just two, keeping clean sheets in three of them.

SGE

SGE - Form

HUL
W2-0
FSV
W5-1
BRE
L7-0
STT
W0-11
FCU
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SCF

SCF - Form

CRY
W3-0
MOT
W1-3
F95
W1-5
MOT
W4-1
SVW
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 1, 2026, when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Freiburg 2-0 at Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in Freiburg in October 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Frankfurt hold the edge with three wins to Freiburg's one, with one draw — and Frankfurt have scored 12 goals to Freiburg's eight across that run.

Head to Head

Eintracht FrankfurtDrawFreiburg
3
2
0
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
2
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
0
FT
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
2
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
2
FT
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
1
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
3
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
4
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
1
FT
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
3
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
3
FT
14Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Freiburg currently sit second while Eintracht Frankfurt are eighth.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110051+43
W
2
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110041+33
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
110030+33
W
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
110030+33
W
5
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110020+23
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
110032+13
W
7
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
110032+13
W
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
10103301
D
9
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
10103301
D
10
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
10100001
D
11
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
10100001
D
12
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
100123-10
L
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100123-10
L
14
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
100102-20
L
15
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
100114-30
L
16
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
100103-30
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
100103-30
L
18
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
100115-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google