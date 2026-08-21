How to get Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hamburger SV take onMainz 05 on the Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Both clubs enter the early-season fixture aiming to establish momentum following their opening domestic matches. Their previous Bundesliga encounter in April 2026 ended in a 1–1 draw at the WWK Arena.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Eintracht Frankfurt host Augsburg at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, with kick-off scheduled for the time listed above.

Bundesliga - Game Week 2 6 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets?

To secure tickets for the Hamburger SV vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 Bundesliga fixture on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at Volksparkstadion, follow the official channels and verified ticketing steps below:

1. Official HSV Ticket Portal (Primary Sale)

The safest and most reliable way to purchase tickets at face value is directly through Hamburger SV:

Official Website: Visit the HSV Ticketshop.

HSV Member Priority: Official club members receive an early purchase window before public sales open. High-demand matches often sell out during the member presale.

General Sale: Any remaining tickets go on general sale to non-members online.

2. Away Fans Section (Mainz 05 Supporters)

If supporting 1. FSV Mainz 05 in the away block:

Mainz 05 Ticketshop: Away tickets are managed directly by Mainz 05 and sold through the official Mainz 05 Ticketshop. Members and season ticket holders get priority access.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms

If primary options are sold out, tickets are listed on ticket search engines and secondary platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for Bundesliga matches at Volksparkstadion typically start around €18 to €24 for standing areas (such as the Nordtribüne) and go up to €50 to €90+ for seated sections, with official club members receiving priority access to primary sales. Secondary ticket platform listings for high-demand fixtures generally start from around €60 and can range higher based on seat location and market demand.

Official Primary & Exchange Sales

Primary Release: Standard standing tickets generally start around €18–€24 , while seated categories range between €35 and €90 . Official club members get priority booking windows before public releases.

Club Ticket Exchange: If primary sales sell out, season ticket holders and club members resell their seats legally on the club's official ticket exchange at face value plus minor processing fees.

Secondary Resale Market

Resale Marketplaces: On secondary ticket marketplaces, entry-level standing/upper-tier tickets generally start around €60 , while prime midfield and lower-tier seats typically range from €100 to €250+ depending on demand and seller fees.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Form

Eintracht Frankfurt head into the Bundesliga opener with a pre-season record of four wins and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 7-0 loss to Brentford on August 15, a result that sent shockwaves through the club. Prior to that, Frankfurt won three straight friendlies, including a 5-1 victory over FSV Frankfurt and a 2-0 win against Hull City. Across those five matches, Frankfurt scored 11 goals and conceded 10.

Augsburg finished their pre-season with two wins, two defeats, and one draw from five matches. Their last game ended in a 4-0 loss to Leeds United on August 15. They did record a 3-2 win over Sassuolo and a 15-0 rout of Schwaz during the same period. Augsburg scored 21 goals across those five fixtures and conceded 11.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Augsburg hosting Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on April 25, 2026. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Frankfurt hold the edge with two wins to Augsburg's none, with three draws completing the record. Frankfurt have scored eight goals in those five matches, while Augsburg have scored five.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Augsburg sit first while Eintracht Frankfurt are placed sixth.