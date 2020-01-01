Egyptian club signs 75-year-old footballer Ezzeldin Bahader

The septuagenarian is set to become the oldest professional player in the world after joining a third tier team in the North African country

6 October, a third division team in has signed 75-year-old footballer Ezzeldin Bahader.

Bahader will become the oldest player in the world if he plays for the Giza based outfit this season.

The Egyptian Football Association announced on Tuesday and confirmed the eligibility of the septuagenarian to feature in the Egyptian league.

“Today, the Egyptian Football Association has registered the oldest professional player in the world during the current winter transfer period. He is 75-year-old Ezzeldin, who signed for 6 October in the third division,” EFA wrote in a post on Facebook.

“He is preparing to enter the Guinness World Encyclopaedia of records as he begins his participation with his club.”

Isaac Hayik, an Israeli aged 73 years and 95 days is currently the oldest active footballer in the world.

Currently, boasts of Essam El Hadary, the oldest player in World Cup history.

At 45, El Hadary beat the record of the previous oldest player to appear at the tournament, Faryd Mondragon who appeared in goal for in 2014 just three days after his 43rd birthday.