How to follow Egypt at the World Cup 2026: Where to get tickets, flights, bookings & more

GOAL provides the ultimate guide on how to secure your match tickets, book the best flights from Cairo or Alexandria, and find the perfect accommodation for Egypt’s journey through the United States and Mexico.

How to get Egypt World Cup 2026 match tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA and is open until the end of the World Cup tournament.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA and is open until the end of the World Cup tournament. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How to buy flights to see Egypt at the World Cup 2026? For fans traveling from Egypt, Cairo International Airport (CAI) remains the primary hub. Most routes to Mexico or the US will involve a layover in European cities like London, Istanbul, or Frankfurt. Mexico City (Game 1): Fly into Mexico City International Airport (MEX). It is well-connected to major US cities, making it easy to transition to the next leg of the tour.

Fly into Mexico City International Airport (MEX). It is well-connected to major US cities, making it easy to transition to the next leg of the tour. Los Angeles (Game 2): Use Los Angeles International (LAX). This is a massive hub with plenty of international and domestic options.

Use Los Angeles International (LAX). This is a massive hub with plenty of international and domestic options. New York/New Jersey (Game 3): Newark Liberty International (EWR) is the closest to MetLife Stadium, though JFK and LaGuardia are also viable options within the metropolitan area. Egypt World Cup Flights Book your flight now How much are World Cup 2026 flights? Summer is peak travel season, and the World Cup adds a premium. Flights from Cairo to the host cities are currently averaging between $1,300 and $2,000 USD for round-trip tickets. Domestic flights within North America are more affordable but should be booked in advance to avoid the match-day spikes. Date Flying From Flying To Estimated Cost (USD) June 12 Cairo (CAI) Mexico City (MEX) $1,450 June 19 Mexico City (MEX) Los Angeles (LAX) $310 June 24 Los Angeles (LAX) Newark (EWR) $280

Where to stay for Egypt’s World Cup 2026 matches? Mexico City (Game 1) Stay in the Paseo de la Reforma or Polanco areas. These are safe, upscale neighborhoods with excellent food and direct access to the metro lines leading toward the Estadio Azteca. It’s the perfect place to soak in the pre-match atmosphere. Los Angeles (Game 2) For matches at SoFi Stadium, consider staying in Santa Monica if you want the beach experience, or Downtown LA (DTLA) for better transit links. Inglewood has many hotels closer to the stadium, which are perfect for avoiding the legendary LA traffic on match day. East Rutherford/New York (Game 3) While MetLife Stadium is in New Jersey, many fans choose to stay in Manhattan for the sightseeing. However, staying in Jersey City or Hoboken offers a more relaxed pace and a shorter commute to the stadium via the PATH train or dedicated match-day shuttles. Book World Cup Accommodation Buy now Local Logistics: Getting Around in North America Navigating these massive cities requires some planning: Ride-Sharing: Uber is dominant in Mexico and the US. In Los Angeles, Lyft is also a major player and often offers competitive rates.

Uber is dominant in Mexico and the US. In Los Angeles, is also a major player and often offers competitive rates. Public Transit: Mexico City’s Metro is very cheap and efficient. In New York, the subway is your best friend. For LA, however, rely more on ride-sharing. Travel with Lyft Sign up now