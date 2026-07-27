Egypt's goalkeeper one step away from the Moroccan league

Egypt international goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal looks set for his first professional adventure beyond Egyptian pitches. A move to the Moroccan league edges closer, and it could write his name into the competition's history books.

Moroccan website "Sport7" report that Abou Gabal has struck a preliminary agreement with Hassania Agadir ahead of a switch during the current transfer window.

Talks between the two parties are moving in a positive direction. All that remains is a final agreement and the official signing of contracts.

Complete the deal, and Abou Gabal becomes the first Egyptian goalkeeper in history to play in the Moroccan professional championship.

Agadir turned to Abou Gabal after losing first-choice keeper Badreddine Abaair, whose contract expired. The club's management then went hunting for a goalkeeper with international pedigree to fill the gap.

Abou Gabal boasts a fine career in Egyptian football, having turned out for a string of clubs, most notably Zamalek, Al-Bank Al-Ahly, Smouha and Modern Sport.

He has also won 14 caps for Egypt. He was one of the Pharaohs' standout performers at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, staged in early 2022, and his displays helped fire the side all the way to the final.