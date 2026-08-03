Egypt defender wanted in the Saudi league: Al-Ahly responds

Egypt's Al-Ahly have responded to Saudi club Al-Shabab's offer to sign international defender Yasser Ibrahim during the current summer transfer window.

According to an Al-Ahly source speaking to Saudi newspaper Okaz, Al-Shabab's management made official contact to discuss a move for Ibrahim, having earmarked the Egypt international as a priority target to reinforce their back line this summer.

The Saudi side tabled a tempting offer, the source explained, including an annual salary of 1.6 million dollars, in a bid to lure the player into a new adventure in the Roshn League.

Al-Ahly's management refused to entertain the offer from the outset. The team need Ibrahim, one of the main pillars of their defence.

Club officials moved quickly to secure his stay. They have offered him a new contract worth 25 million pounds a year, part of a plan to preserve the core squad and tie down their most influential players.

Ibrahim ranks among Al-Ahly's finest defenders of recent years, playing a notable role in the club's haul of silverware.

Read also:

Hamza Abdelkarim the solution? A major problem threatens Barcelona's season