Edin Dzeko seeks out Emre Mor straight after NEC - Olympiakos and has a special message

Emre Mor was the main talking point after NEC's 2-1 win over Olympiakos. He not only scored the winner in extra time, he also spent several minutes of the first half unable to come on because he could not get a piercing out of his ear.

"We can laugh about it now, but I couldn't get it loose. In the end I just pulled it out hard, so my ear bled a bit," Mor told the Ziggo Sport cameras. "I don't even have it because I think it looks nice, but apparently it helps with sleeping. That's why. Normally putting tape over it is enough, but not this time."

After a difficult spell, Mor is pleased he has been able to make an immediate impact at NEC. He still could not get through the full match, though, as he continues to work towards full fitness. Dick Schreuder's intensive style of play also demands a lot from the body.

"It's a process," said Mor. "The coach asks a lot of us, especially on the wings. This was the maximum I could give. I really couldn't defend any more, I had cramp in both calves. It was better for fresh legs to come on before I cost the team a goal against."

Later, Noa Vahle asked about Mor's special bond with Edin Dzeko, who was also at De Goffert. "A really good guy," Mor laughed when shown images of his embrace with Dzeko, who had a special message for him.

"Finally, now you're starting to score," Mor revealed Dzeko's words. "I have to keep that going, because throughout my career that hasn't really been my strong point. Hopefully this is a new beginning, for more goals and assists. Because I had one of those as well, but it was disallowed."

Vahle then asked whether Mor had also invited Dzeko, Schalke 04's striker, to NEC. "No, maybe Dusan did," he replied. "But he lives very close by (Gelsenkirchen, ed.) and I think he came here to watch good football."