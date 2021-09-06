Ederson wants to replace De Bruyne in Man City midfield and still harbours penalty dream

The Brazilian goalkeeper is considered to boast the technical ability that would allow him to operate further up the field

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has joked that he would welcome an opportunity to replace Kevin De Bruyne in the Blues' midfield, with the Brazil international claiming that such a move would "not change anything".

A Golden Glove-winning 28-year-old has seen his technical ability talked up on a regular basis since completing a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium back in 2017.

City have history when it comes to playing keepers outfield, with Stuart Pearce famously bringing David James off the bench as a striker in a final day showdown with Middlesbrough in 2005, and Ederson says he would be up for following in the former England star's footsteps.

What has been said?

Ederson has told CityTV when discussing James' cameo against Boro: "If I were to go outfield like this, I would not ask to be a striker.

"I would prefer to play in the midfield. In Kevin's place!

"If I were to choose, if someone asked me to play, I would say: 'Take off De Bruyne and play me!' It would not change anything!"

Will Ederson take a penalty?

The chances of Ederson filling an outfield role for City appear to be remote, with Pep Guardiola not the kind of coach to take unnecessary risks or make outlandish selection calls.

It could, however, be that a South American star gets an opportunity to prove his worth from the spot at some stage.

City have experienced plenty of penalty-taking struggles in recent years, with calls for Ederson to be given a chance mounting in intensity.

He is one of the cleanest strikers of a ball on the Blues' books and, while giving little away when it comes to technique, continues to make no secret of the fact that he would relish a shot at goal from 12 yards.

Ederson added when quizzed on how he would take a penalty: "I don't know. It depends on the game, what the game brings.

"Of course the pressure is higher it it's 0-0. In a penalty shooutout as well. But if you're winning 3-0 and there's a penalty, the player is much more relaxed.

"But I don't know how I would take it. But I can't say anyway. I haven't taken a single one and I won't be giving hints for the opponents. I hope someday it happens and you will see."

