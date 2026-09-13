ED confirm: Anass Salah-Eddine leaves AS Roma again

Anass Salah-Eddine is set to join Panathinaikos on loan from AS Roma, as Eindhovens Dagblad journalist Rik Elfrink confirms after reports in the Italian media. After a loan spell at PSV, the Moroccan left-back will continue his career in Greece.

Salah-Eddine is under contract in Rome until mid-2028. Roma are now sending the defender on loan to the leaders of the Greek Super League.

Panathinaikos have secured an option to buy from AS Roma. PSV also had an option to buy in last season's loan deal, but a permanent transfer never materialised.

Elfrink says the Eindhoven club and Salah-Eddine failed to reach an agreement because of the contract length.

Roma and PSV had already moved closer together, and an agreement over a transfer fee of eight million euros was on the table.

Should Panathinaikos be satisfied with Salah-Eddine's services, and should the player also see a longer-term future there, they can sign him permanently from AS Roma. The transfer fee is around seven million euros.

Olympiakos and West Ham United also missed out in the battle for the wing-back's signature. The 13-cap Morocco international appears to have gambled and lost. Salah-Eddine has not been included in coach Gian Piero Gasperini's matchday squad a single time this season.



