Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), connect to a Ecuadorian server and stream World Cup matches on free-to-air TV channel Telemazonas.

Thirty of the World Cup games will also be available on ESPN, available via traditional TV as well as Disney+ in Ecuador.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Ecuador?

In Ecuador, soccer fans have three main ways to follow the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup across free-to-air television, premium cable, and streaming services.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: