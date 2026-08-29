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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ATHLETIC BILBAOAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Easy start: when will Barcelona face City and Paris in the Champions League?

Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Feyenoord
Sabah FK
Aston Villa
Champions League
Spain
France
England
Netherlands
Azerbaijan

The search for the elusive title

The league phase draw for the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League produced tough fixtures for Barcelona.

Barcelona will play two heavyweight ties in the league phase against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA revealed the fixture dates today, Saturday. Barcelona begin their campaign with a gentle home tie against Feyenoord.

Barcelona's full league phase fixtures are as follows:

9 September

Barcelona v Feyenoord — (Spotify Camp Nou).

13 October

Galatasaray v Barcelona — (away).

20 October

Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona — (away).

3 November

Barcelona v Aston Villa — (Spotify Camp Nou).

25 November

Qarabag v Barcelona — (away).

8 December

Barcelona v Manchester City — (Spotify Camp Nou).

20 January

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona — (away).

27 January

Barcelona v Como — (Spotify Camp Nou).

The draw follows the new Champions League format, which features 36 teams in a single league phase. Each side plays 8 matches against 8 different opponents, two from each seeding pot, one at home and one away.

The top eight qualify directly for the round of 16. Sides finishing between ninth and twenty-fourth contest a two-legged play-off for the remaining places, while those from 25th to last go out of the competition without dropping into the Europa League.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

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