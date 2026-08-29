The league phase draw for the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League produced tough fixtures for Barcelona.

Barcelona will play two heavyweight ties in the league phase against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA revealed the fixture dates today, Saturday. Barcelona begin their campaign with a gentle home tie against Feyenoord.

Barcelona's full league phase fixtures are as follows:

9 September

Barcelona v Feyenoord — (Spotify Camp Nou).

13 October

Galatasaray v Barcelona — (away).

20 October

Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona — (away).

3 November

Barcelona v Aston Villa — (Spotify Camp Nou).

25 November

Qarabag v Barcelona — (away).

8 December

Barcelona v Manchester City — (Spotify Camp Nou).

20 January

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona — (away).

27 January

Barcelona v Como — (Spotify Camp Nou).

The draw follows the new Champions League format, which features 36 teams in a single league phase. Each side plays 8 matches against 8 different opponents, two from each seeding pot, one at home and one away.

The top eight qualify directly for the round of 16. Sides finishing between ninth and twenty-fourth contest a two-legged play-off for the remaining places, while those from 25th to last go out of the competition without dropping into the Europa League.



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