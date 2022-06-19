'It won't be easy' - Inbound Arsenal transfer Fabio Vieira tells fans what to expect as Porto star prepares for Premier League switch

The Portuguese midfielder is heading to Emirates Stadium eager to prove his worth to Mikel Arteta and the Gunners faithful

Fabio Vieira is aware that life in the Premier League “won’t be easy” as he prepares to complete a £30 million ($37m) transfer from Porto to Arsenal.

The Portuguese midfielder has seen a switch to Emirates Stadium pushed through quickly after emerging as a shock target for the Gunners.

He is now readying himself for the toughest of challenges in the English top-flight, as he endeavours to hit the ground running, with the 22-year-old vowing to do all he can to convince Mikel Arteta and a loyal fan base in north London of his worth.

What will Fabio Vieira offer to Arsenal?

The creative playmaker has told The Mirror that he was never pushing for a move during the summer transfer window, but is happy to have been given an opportunity to show Arsenal what he can do.

Vieira has said: “I was always happy at Porto but this chance is important for any professional.

“Playing in the Premier League won’t be easy and I promise only to work, work, work.

“My agent worked on the deal between the two clubs and I accepted the deal because it was important for all parties. I have always watched the Premier League on TV.”

Will Fabio Vieira be a success at Arsenal?

The Gunners had been heavily linked with the likes of Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves as reinforcements for Arteta’s engine room were sought, with raids on Leicester and Wolves being speculated on.

Vieira is, however, the man that Arsenal have turned to and will be hoping to maintain the standards he has set over recent years at Porto.

He contributed 16 assists to that cause last season, along with seven goals, and is capable of operating as ball-playing No.8 or a creative No.10.

If no more midfield options are acquired by Arsenal during the current window, then Vieira could slot into Arteta’s plans alongside the likes of Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard.

He can be eased into the fold during pre-season, with friendly dates being lined up, while a competitive debut could be made when the Gunners open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace on August 5.

