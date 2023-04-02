Herve Renard has fired a warning to his new France squad as he prepares to get his tenure as manager underway.

Renard fires warning to squad

Manager set to lead France into World Cup

Masterminded Saudi Arabia win vs Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? After a whirlwind few months for the French women's national team, Renard has taken over as head coach months before the Women's World Cup in the summer. He has been quick to send his squad a message about how he will pick players for the upcoming tournament.

WHAT HE SAID: “They must know that they have homework," Renard said. "I will be very clear. I will not give gifts to anyone. You have to earn your place. Afterwards, there will be happy people, there will be unhappy people. This is the history of sport, of football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite possessing several world class players down the years France have never won a major international trophy, and Renard will be looking to change that this summer. One of his first acts as manager was to recall Wendie Renard, the current captain of the national team, after she 'stepped back' amid uncertainty within the French Football Federation.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE & RENARD? Renard will take charge of his first games as France's head coach against Colombia and Canada in the April international break.