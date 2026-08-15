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FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Telekom CupGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Early blow: Bayern Munich star leaves Leipzig friendly early

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies
K. Laimer
Germany
Austria

It's not Musiala

Bayern Munich have been dealt a worrying blow in their final preparations for the new season, with Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer limping out of the friendly against Leipzig just minutes after kick-off.

According to the website "Bayern Inside", Laimer went down in Saturday's friendly after feeling pain in the thigh and knee area following a challenge for the ball. He tried to carry on but could not continue.

The coaching staff wasted no time. Laimer received treatment before leaving the pitch, and Frenchman Sacha Boey came on in his place after only around 10 minutes had elapsed.

Timing could hardly be worse. Laimer enjoys the trust of Bayern's coaching staff, having recently renewed his contract with the club, and he had featured in the starting line-up for the team's latest preparatory matches.

Now the fans wait. Medical tests will determine the nature of the injury, its severity and how long the midfielder faces on the sidelines, with Bayern racing against the clock to hit peak readiness before the new campaign begins.

Club Friendlies
FC Heidenheim crest
FC Heidenheim
HDH
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
DFB-Pokal
Eintracht Trier crest
Eintracht Trier
ETR
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
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