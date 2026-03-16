Why you need the EA Sports App: Top features, exclusive codes & more

For the modern fan, the game doesn't end when the console is switched off. Whether you’re tweaking your Ultimate Team tactics on the go or keeping tabs on the latest transfer news that could impact your squad, staying connected is a 24/7 requirement. To keep ahead of the competition, you need more than just practice; you need the EA Sports App - the definitive digital companion that bridges the gap between the stadium and the sofa.

The EA Sports App is more than just a stats tracker; it is a personalised sports hub designed to connect real-world sports with your virtual career. If you want to stay ahead of the curve and get rewarded just for being a fan, it’s time to hit download.

The EA Sports App is designed to be the ultimate "second screen" experience. Here is why it is a must-have for gamers and sports fans alike:

Real-world news meets in-game rewards

Through a premier partnership, EA Sports has integrated The Athletic directly into the app. You can access world-class sports journalism, tactical explainers, and breaking news updates across global football, the NFL, and more.

The best part? Engagement equals rewards. By staying informed and consuming content within the app, you can unlock exclusive in-app rewards and vanity items for your favorite EA Sports titles.

Exclusive codes and offers

A major draw for the community is access to exclusive redemption codes. Whether it’s a boost for your Ultimate Team, a limited-edition kit, or early access to beta testing, the app is the primary destination for EA to drop special offers. Users with notifications enabled are often the first to grab "Code Red" drops that aren't available anywhere else.

Advanced AI simulations and highlights

Leveraging the power of the EA Sports engine, the app features cutting-edge technology that allows you to view sports highlights from any angle. Want to see that winning goal from the keeper's perspective? You can.

Want even more? The app introduces predictive simulations, so you can use AI-driven prompts to settle age-old debates - 'Could the 1999 Manchester United Treble winners take down 2023’s Treble-winning City?' - and see the results play out in real-time.

Stay connected with EA Connect

The app acts as a social bridge, allowing you to stay connected with your friends and the broader community through EA Connect. You can track your friends' progress, compare stats, and ensure you never miss an invite for a Pro Clubs session or a head-to-head match.

A growing ecosystem

While the app features a heavy focus on football to support EA SPORTS FC, it is rapidly expanding. Fans of the NHL, F1, and College Football can expect deeper integrations and sport-specific features, making it a one-stop shop for every discipline EA covers.

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How to get started on the EA Sports App

Getting the app is simple and, more importantly, free.

Download: Head to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for "EA Sports" or click here. Link your account: Log in with your EA Account to ensure all rewards and codes sync directly to your console or PC. Personalise: Choose your favorite teams and sports to tailor your news feed and reward opportunities.

Don’t leave your rewards on the table. Whether you’re looking for a tactical breakdown from The Athletic or waiting for the next exclusive pack code, the EA Sports App ensures you’re always in the game—even when you’re away from the screen.