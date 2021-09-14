Dybala reveals upcoming Juventus contract talks after Malmo win

The Argentine's current deal expires at the end of the year, but his club is prepared to make him their central figure in Turin

Paulo Dybala revealed that he is expecting to resume negotiations with Juventus over a new contract after leading the Italian giants to a comfortable Champions League win on Tuesday.

The Argentine netted from the penalty spot during a 3-0 victory over Malmo, with Alex Sandro and Alvaro Morata joining him on the score-sheet.

It was a welcome return to form the Juve, who have struggled to impress so far in Serie A following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

What was said?

“I think there will be a new meeting this week. The directors have changed, so we’ve started from the beginning,” Dybala explained to Sky Sports after the final whistle.

“We hope to reach a happy conclusion, I hope there will be good news soon.”

The forward added to Sport Mediaset: “I always try to give my all. The parties are talking, we are all on the same page and hope to reach a happy conclusion."

The bigger picture

Dybala's current deal expires at the end of the current term, and reports in Italy suggest that he is aiming for a significant wage rise in order to sign an extension after more than six years in Turin.

Also speaking after the game, club director Pavel Nedved insisted that the Argentine was crucial to Juve's plans.

“We have put Dybala at the centre of our project," he said. "We are counting on the player and will try to get the contract signed as soon as possible."

Article continues below

Tuesday's win, meanwhile, came as welcome relief to the Old Lady after a tough start to the 2021-22 season.

The club sits in the relegation zone in Serie A after three games, having picked up a solitary point so far.

Further reading