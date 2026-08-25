Dutch top club enquire about Etienne Vaessen

Etienne Vaessen only recently signed a new deal with FC Groningen, but he remains on the radar of the Dutch heavyweights. According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord have recently made an enquiry about the 31-year-old goalkeeper.

Any move will be far from straightforward. Vaessen would likely come in as a back-up at Feyenoord, while Dick Lukkien sees him as a key player in Groningen's side.

Earlier this summer, Feyenoord brought in Tjark Ernst as their new first-choice goalkeeper. He is due to replace Timon Wellenreuther, who left for VfL Wolfsburg.

Joost Blaauwhof even describes a move for Vaessen as ‘an impossible task’. At least in this transfer window. Next summer, it may be a different story.

By that point, Vaessen will have a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for ‘a small fee’. He only recently extended his deal with Groningen until mid-2029.

Back in 2024, Vaessen joined on a free transfer from RKC Waalwijk, where he racked up no fewer than 210 appearances in goal.

Since then, he has quickly established himself as a regular at Groningen and brings huge value in the build-up. This season, several goals have already started with him.