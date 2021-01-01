Dupuis: Madagascar suspend national team coach

The French tactician has been reprimanded for neglecting his duty and will also not be paid during the duration he is serving his punishment

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis has been suspended for "investing more time on his commercial interest" at the expense of the national team.

The French tactician has been in charge of the Barea since March 2017 and qualified the side for their first Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019, where he led them to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The 53-year-old, however, failed to help Madagascar qualify for the 2022 edition of the continental competition after they finished third in Group K below Ivory Coast and Ethiopia.

Dupuis has combined his role as the national team of the Barea with that of technical director of French club FC Fleury 91 since January 2019.

Madagascar have revealed several reasons why the French tactician has been suspended and will not be paid for the duration he is serving his punishment.

"You invested more time on your commercial interests for personal publicity and therefore neglecting your main role of managing and your duty of supporting par excellency the Malagasy football,” read a statement from the Malagasy Football Federation.

"Your publicly denigrating the FMF through social media or media outlets caused international football bodies to react, namely Caf and Fifa."

During the time of Dupuis’ suspension, Eric Rabesandratana will be in charge of the national team as head coach.

The former Paris St-Germain defender will lead the Barea for the 2022 World Cup qualifying games against the Republic of Benin and Tanzania.

Dupuis started his coaching career with AS Yzeure in 1996, a club he featured for during his active playing years.

The Malagasy Football Federation extended the French tactician’s contract in 2019 which is expected to end in 2023.