Dundee vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After slipping up at home against Aberdeen last weekend, Neil Lennon's side will expect to get back to winning ways at the weekend

travel to ’s Dens Park home on Sunday with the intention of taking another step towards the Scottish Premiership title.

A fortnight ahead of an Old Firm meeting with at Parkhead, Neil Lennon’s side are seeking to chalk up a fifth match undefeated in all competitions against opponents fighting relegation.

The Hoops were held to a scoreless draw against at home last weekend, but sit an astonishing 49 points better off than the Dark Blues, who have lost all of their last three and have conceded a league-high 61 goals.

Game Dundee vs Celtic Date Sunday, March 17 Time 12:30pm GMT / 8:30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream n/a B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Dundee squad Goalkeepers , Parish, Dieng Defenders Kerr, Ralph, Kusunga, O'Dea, Inniss, Meekings, Jefferies, Hadenius, Horsfield, Rice, Moore, Davies, R. McGowan Midfielders Woods, Robson, Dales, P. McGowan, J. Curran, Lambert, O'Sullivan Forwards Miller, Nelson, C. Curran, Dow, Wright

Dundee have had to prepare for the game without Andrew Nelson, while Andrew Davies won't make his debut for the club against the Hoops.

Jack Hamilton and Josh Meekings are also out of action, but Jim McIntyre has an otherwise fully fit squad to choose from.

Potential Dundee XI: Dieng; Horsfield, O'Dea, R. McGowan, Ralph; Woods, Robson, Wright, Dales; Miller, C. Curran.

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Bain, De Vries Defenders Toljan, Izaguirre, Hendry, Gamboa, Boyata, Lustig, Benkovic, Ajer, E. Henderson, Tierney Midfielders Bitton, Brown, Sinclair, Hayes, Morgan, Burke, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest Forwards Bayo, Edouard, Weah, Johnston

Celtic are boosted by the return of Callum McGregor, while Olivier Ntcham and Filip Benkovic are also in contention to play. However the visitors will be without Ryan Christie and goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Tom Rogic, Jozo Simunovic, Daniel Arzani, Eboue Kouassi and Leigh Griffiths are all still unavailable.

Potential Celtic XI: Bain; Toljan, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney; Brown, Bitton, Sinclair, McGregor, Forrest; Edouard.

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are heavy 2/11 favourites according to bet365. Dundee are 12/1 underdogs, while a draw is priced at 6/1.

Match Preview

Neil Lennon did not get the homecoming he would have wished for last weekend as his Celtic side failed to take advantage of Rangers’ Friday slip against Hibs and extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 10 points.

Instead, they were stifled 0-0 against Aberdeen at Celtic Park in what was a cagey affair.

“We looked leggy, little bit fatigued, and I understand that,” Lennon said, suggesting that the managerial upheaval that took Brendan Rodgers to Leicester a fortnight ago is starting to take its toll. “Psychologically, they're a little bit fatigued, too, after everything that's happened. There was always going to be a lull and hopefully that's over now.

“If you can't win it, don't lose it, and it's a point going forward. That's three really difficult games in 10 days and we have come out unscathed. The gap is still eight points so we move on.”

After finishing 2018 on a low as they suffered Old Firm defeat to Rangers at Ibrox – a loss they will have the chance to put right on March 31 – Celtic have began the new year in formidable form domestically.

Indeed, before last weekend’s stalemate, they had won all 11 games they had played.

Such form comes in sharp contrast to Dundee, who only have 11 victories to their name in all competitions since beating Partick Thistle 2-1 away from home on February 17, 2018.

Consequently, Jim McIntyre’s side find themselves second from bottom of the table, with just 18 points to their credit.

A tricky succession of fixtures against Hibs, Rangers and Hearts have yielded no points, with a 1-0 defeat against the Jambos last weekend their latest disappointment.

“It definitely feels like points dropped. I thought we had a lot of the game. We created a couple of really good opportunities and we've lost a really, really scrappy goal,” McIntyre bemoaned after that game.

“It's just disappointment that we've not managed to take at least a point, because I felt that's what we deserved. As long as they continue to try and do the right things then I'm sure the results will turn.”

If there was to be a reversal of fortunes on Sunday, it would be spectacular indeed.