Dumfries surprises with answer to question on first working day at Real Madrid

Denzel Dumfries appeared at Real Madrid's training complex for the first time on Tuesday. The new signing underwent his medical and then gave an interview on the Spanish giants' club channel.

Dumfries signed a four-year contract with Real Madrid, who paid Inter around €20 million. The 30-year-old right-back spent five seasons in total with the Serie A champions.

Once the formalities were done, Real Madrid's club channel fired a string of questions at the Dutch signing. Dumfries caught them out when he was asked about his favourite food. "Surinamese food. Tajerblad (a Surinamese leafy vegetable, ed.)."

The reporter then asks what exactly the meal consists of. "It is Surinamese food. It is difficult, but it is very tasty," Dumfries emphasises with a laugh in the interview.

Saturday could bring Dumfries' unofficial debut in a Real Madrid shirt. José Mourinho's side face Fiorentina in a friendly.

His LaLiga baptism will probably follow on Saturday 22 August. Real Madrid begin the new season in Spain away to Espanyol.