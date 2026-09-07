Former France international Christophe Dugarry has taken aim at Kylian Mbappé over the captain's recent comments about the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Hours before the nominees were announced, Mbappé told the newspaper "Marca": "I have a feeling that I am capable of winning it this year, which is why I have not moved away from this goal," stressing that the Ballon d'Or remains one of his main short-term objectives.

The Real Madrid forward built his case around the individual nature of the award, hitting back at critics who point to his lack of team silverware last season.

He said: "It is an individual award, and what a player has produced on an individual level is what is taken into account."

Dugarry was scathing. Speaking to the "RMC Sport" network, he said: "I find asking for an individual award like this to be a childish and pathetic act."

He added: "There is nothing special about asking for it, especially as captain of the national team. Football has become more individual, and this is something that often disgusts me."

He continued: "Instead of talking about oneself and individual awards, one should talk about the team, about sharing success, and about the titles you did not win but that you were hoping to win together."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums