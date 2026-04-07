How to buy Dubai Basketball vs Anadolu Efes tickets: Euroleague Dubai fixture, Coca-Cola Arena, prices & more

One of the most anticipated matchups of the EuroLeague is just around the corner. Dubai Basketball, the ambitious new powerhouse making waves in European basketball, is set to host Turkish giants Anadolu Efes in a clash that promises high-octane action and elite-level skill.

From the cheapest available seats to premium hospitality packages, GOAL has all the essential information to help you navigate the ticket-buying process.

When is Dubai Basketball vs Anadolu Efes?

The fixture is scheduled for Friday, April 10, 2026. This late-season encounter is part of the Round 37 festivities, making it one of the final opportunities for fans to catch EuroLeague action in Dubai before the postseason begins. Below are the specific details for the matchup:

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets April 10, 2026, 20:00 Dubai Basketball vs Anadolu Efes Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Tickets

Where to buy Dubai Basketball vs Anadolu Efes tickets?

Tickets for the Dubai Basketball vs Anadolu Efes game can be purchased through several official and secondary channels.

The primary outlets for local fans are the Coca-Cola Arena official website and its authorized ticketing partner, Platinumlist. These platforms handle the initial general sale and provide the most direct route to securing seats at face value.

For those who find that the initial allocation has sold out or are looking for specific seating blocks that may no longer be available, secondary marketplaces like StubHub can be a good alternative. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're purchasing from.

How much are Dubai Basketball vs Anadolu Efes tickets?

The price of tickets for this EuroLeague showdown varies significantly depending on your proximity to the court and the level of luxury you desire.

Category 1 & 2: Mid-range tickets located in the lower bowls generally fall between 250 AED and 500 AED . These provide a much closer look at the speed of the players, near the front.

Mid-range tickets located in the lower bowls generally fall between . These provide a much closer look at the speed of the players, near the front. Cheapest Tickets: Prices for the upper tiers typically start at approximately 75 AED to 100 AED . These seats offer a great panoramic view of the tactical battle unfolding on the court.

Prices for the upper tiers typically start at approximately . These seats offer a great panoramic view of the tactical battle unfolding on the court. Courtside & VIP: For the ultimate basketball experience, courtside seats are the gold standard. These can range from 1,500 AED to over 5,000 AED, placing you just inches away from the superstars of the EuroLeague.

Secondary sites like StubHub may fluctuate based on market demand.

As the game date approaches and the stakes rise, prices for the most desirable sections are likely to increase, so booking early is highly advised.

Everything you need to know about Coca-Cola Arena

Since opening in 2019, the Coca-Cola Arena has transformed into a world-class venue capable of hosting everything from major concerts to international sporting events.

With a seating capacity of 17,000, the arena is the largest indoor multipurpose venue in the region. It features a state-of-the-art automated seating system that allows the configuration to be perfectly tailored for a basketball court, ensuring excellent sightlines from every angle. The venue is fully air-conditioned, a necessity for the Dubai climate, and boasts 42 corporate suites for those looking for a premium experience.

It is easily accessible via the Dubai Metro (Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station) and has ample parking facilities for those driving.

Inside, fans will find a wide variety of food and beverage concessions, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a modern concourse designed for easy movement even during sell-out crowds.