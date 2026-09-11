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A long exposure of a train arriving in Eindhoven station xkwx Architecture,Long Exposure,NS,Structure,Train,arrival,arrivals,departing,departures,riding train,speed,station,yellow and blue,movement,motion,copy spaceImago
Jeroen van Poppel

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Drunk PSV supporter causes major panic in Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk
PSV Eindhoven
Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League

A drunk PSV supporter sparked a major emergency services response on Thursday evening after the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk (1-1) in Eindhoven. The incident temporarily brought train traffic at Strijp-S station to a complete halt, Eindhovens Dagblad reports.

While waiting for his train, the supporter is said to have been sitting on the edge of the platform. As a train entered the station, the man only just managed to move away from the track in time.

The driver, however, could not tell whether the supporter was actually safe. He therefore stopped the train immediately, and the alarm was raised.

Police, the fire brigade and the ambulance service then went to Strijp-S station. ProRail staff were also called in because someone may have been on or around the track.

Emergency services then began searching for the supporter involved. They found the drunk man after some time.

Using witness statements and an inspection of the track, police were able to determine that he was responsible for the incident. In the end, nobody was on the railway line any more.

The PSV supporter got off with a stern warning from the police. He also received two fines, one of them for public drunkenness.

Because of the situation, train traffic could not resume for some time. Once the emergency services had established that the track was safe, the stationary train was given permission to continue its journey.

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