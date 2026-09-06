Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1082418042.jpgANP
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Driessen: 'These three names Xavi wrote down after Ajax v PSV blockbuster'

Ajax vs De Graafschap
Ajax
De Graafschap
Eredivisie

Netherlands head coach Xavi will have been alarmed by the standard of Saturday's top clash between Ajax and PSV at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. That is the conclusion Valentijn Driessen reaches in his analysis for De Telegraaf. 

Driessen knows Xavi will work partly from Spain as Netherlands manager. ''Ajax and PSV certainly failed to convince him at the first meeting to catch a flight to the Netherlands more often.''

As the chances and goals dried up in the second half, the match sank to a lamentable level'', concludes the critical football editor. ''Neither club could escape that, although PSV worsened the misery for the new Ajax at the death by extending the 1-2 half-time score to 1-3.''

After watching Ajax v PSV, Driessen believes Xavi wrote down three names. ''Ruben van Bommel, Lutsharel Geertruida and Guus Til. The three PSV players did not hit their best level, but they were involved in goals for the champions.''

One man in particular caught Xavi's eye in Amsterdam on Saturday: Van Bommel. ''Van Bommel has been developing like a comet since his return from a serious knee injury and was a constant threat in the top clash as well.''

Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJA
De Graafschap crest
De Graafschap
DGR

His short fuse, though, will not please Xavi. ''However, his short fuse will not please Xavi. It comes at the expense of his reliability and, should the Spaniard select him, he will undoubtedly rub the left winger's nose in it'', Driessen says, referring to the scuffle caused by PSV's left winger.

Following the Eredivisie top clash in Amsterdam, Driessen added: ''Of course Van Bommel is entitled to stand up for himself because he takes a lot, but he does not need to cross the line to get the best out of himself''.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google