Netherlands head coach Xavi will have been alarmed by the standard of Saturday's top clash between Ajax and PSV at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. That is the conclusion Valentijn Driessen reaches in his analysis for De Telegraaf.

Driessen knows Xavi will work partly from Spain as Netherlands manager. ''Ajax and PSV certainly failed to convince him at the first meeting to catch a flight to the Netherlands more often.''

As the chances and goals dried up in the second half, the match sank to a lamentable level'', concludes the critical football editor. ''Neither club could escape that, although PSV worsened the misery for the new Ajax at the death by extending the 1-2 half-time score to 1-3.''

After watching Ajax v PSV, Driessen believes Xavi wrote down three names. ''Ruben van Bommel, Lutsharel Geertruida and Guus Til. The three PSV players did not hit their best level, but they were involved in goals for the champions.''

One man in particular caught Xavi's eye in Amsterdam on Saturday: Van Bommel. ''Van Bommel has been developing like a comet since his return from a serious knee injury and was a constant threat in the top clash as well.''

His short fuse, though, will not please Xavi. ''However, his short fuse will not please Xavi. It comes at the expense of his reliability and, should the Spaniard select him, he will undoubtedly rub the left winger's nose in it'', Driessen says, referring to the scuffle caused by PSV's left winger.

Following the Eredivisie top clash in Amsterdam, Driessen added: ''Of course Van Bommel is entitled to stand up for himself because he takes a lot, but he does not need to cross the line to get the best out of himself''.