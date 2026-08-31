Arsenal are preparing to make fresh contact with Julian Alvarez in a final attempt to settle a deal for the Atletico Madrid striker before the summer transfer window shuts.

Tribuna reported, citing the reliable journalist Gianluigi Longari, that the Gunners will open fresh talks with Alvarez's representatives in the coming hours as they look to convince him to join the London club.

Arsenal remain keen despite the Argentine's reluctance to move to England.

According to Longari, the club will hold a new direct discussion with Alvarez's camp in a bid to shift his stance before the market closes.

His future has grown more uncertain since Atletico Madrid ruled out a move to Barcelona, the player's preferred destination.

Atletico's chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin had confirmed the club would not sell the striker to Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has returned to training after missing some sessions through illness, and Arsenal still represent a possible alternative.

Recent reports suggest the Gunners are trying to capitalise on Atletico's refusal to deal with Barcelona. That stance has made the London club one of the most prominent options available to Alvarez, should he decide to leave Spain.

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