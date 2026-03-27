How to buy DR Congo vs Jamaica World Cup Qualifier 2026 tickets: 31 March fixture, ticket prices & information

DR Congo and Jamaica are now just one win away from reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026. The pair clash on March 31 at one of the summer’s World Cup venues, the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico, and you could be there by claiming your seat in the stadium today.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-off final, including how much they will cost and how you can purchase them.

When is the DR Congo vs Jamaica World Cup Qualifier?

The final two FIFA World Cup 2026 spots are about to be filled by the sides successful during the IC (Inter-Confederation) play-offs this March.

Following Jamaica's victory in the semi-final, they remain in Zapopan to take on DR Congo on March 31. Victory for either side earns an immediate invite to the global soccer party this summer.

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Tue, Mar 31 DR Congo vs Jamaica (3pm) Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Mexico) Tickets

What is the World Cup Qualifying Play-Off schedule?

The winners of the Inter-Confederation pathway finals will fill the remaining places at this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026.

Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-offs

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Pathway 1 Final: DR Congo vs Jamaica (3pm) Estadio Akron (Zapopan) Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Pathway 2 Final: Iraq vs Bolivia (9pm) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) Tickets

How to buy DR Congo vs Jamaica World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for the decisive DR Congo vs Jamaica final are available now. With a World Cup spot on the line, demand is expected to be incredibly high.

To purchase official tickets, you can visit the FIFA ticketing portal.

For fans looking to secure guaranteed seating for this sold-out event, secondary sites such as StubHub offer the best opportunity to find tickets in various categories.

DR Congo vs Jamaica World Cup Qualifier: How much will tickets cost?

It's expected that the price structure for the DR Congo vs Jamaica final will follow the FIFA category system:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier.

Tickets are likely to be available from $60 upwards, though prices on resale platforms may vary depending on demand as the match approaches.

What to expect from DR Congo vs Jamaica?

Jamaican fans have been patiently waiting for their side to return to the global soccer stage. It's been 28 years since The Reggae Boyz made their historic appearance at France '98. After navigating a tough semi-final in Mexico, they are now just 90 minutes away from a return to the big time.

Their opponents, DR Congo, are looking to make history of their own. The Leopards have not appeared at a World Cup finals since 1974 (then as Zaire). Having been seeded directly into this final, they will be well-rested and prepared to face a high-energy Jamaican side.

The Estadio Akron in Zapopan will provide a world-class backdrop for this clash. The venue is also set to host several matches during the tournament proper, including Mexico's group stage game, meaning the winner of this match will be getting an early look at their potential summer home.