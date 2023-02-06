Double boost for PSG! Neymar and Ramos return to training ahead of Marseille Classique showdown

Neymar and Sergio Ramos have returned to Paris Saint-Germain training ahead of the Coupe de France clash with rivals Marseille on Wednesday.

Neymar and Ramos return after week out

Mbappe still recovering

Duo set to be in squad for Marseille clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar and Ramos missed PSG's weekend win over Toulouse with muscle injuries, and the club refused to comment on how long the duo might be sidelined for. However, it appears they could be in action soon, with Neymar confirming via Instagram that he and Ramos are back in training.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have been hit with a flurry of injuries in recent weeks. Neymar, Ramos and Kylian Mbappe have all missed action, while Nordi Mukiele and Presnel Kimpembe remain out with long-term problems. The Ligue 1 leaders will hope to have some of them back for their Champions League last-16 first leg with Bayern Munich next week - but Mbappe is certain to miss it.

WHAT THEY SAID?: PSG manager Christophe Galtier refuted Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann's claim that Mbappe would make a surpise return for their Champions league fixture, saying: “I don’t have to respond to him. I read what he said, that’s all. Playing mind games? That’s not our style, and not mine at all."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier's side have a tricky week, with an away trip to Monaco on Saturday before their Champions League clash with Bayern in eight days.