Transfer escape route? Borussia Dortmund join list of suitors for Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah ahead of January window

WHAT HAPPENED? As per Bild, Dortmund believe Chalobah can give them more options when it comes to central defence. Sebastian Kehl and Edin Terzic are eager to get the 24-year-old into the squad in the winter after failing to sign Armel Bella-Kotchap on loan in the summer. Chalobah's versatility also allows him to play as a defensive midfielder or a right-back, a position where Dortmund lacks quality.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Though the storyline took a minor turn recently with Bayern Munich wavering a bit, Chalobah had been most promisingly connected to Bayern Munich. In addition, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur have surfaced in the rumours, which will only intensify as January approaches.

WHAT NEXT? Chalobah, who has a deal with Chelsea that expires in 2028, will likely leave on loan with an option to buy in the summer.