Donnarumma pens farewell message for AC Milan fans ahead of reported PSG switch

The 22-year-old is preparing for a new challenge after spending six seasons between the posts at San Siro

Newly crowned European champion Gianluigi Donnarumma has said farewell to AC Milan ahead of a reported switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italy goalkeeper became a national hero as he saved from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka to seal victory in Sunday's Euro 2020 final shoot-out.

But he is now preparing for a change in scenery after spending his entire career to date with the Rossoneri.

What was said?

"Some choices are difficult, but they are part of a man's growth," the 22-year-old, whose contract at San Siro expired this summer, explained on Instagram.

"I arrived at Milan when I was little more than a child, for eight years I wore this shirt with pride, we fought, suffered, won, cried, celebrated, together with my teammates, my coaches, all those who have made and are part of the Club, together with our fans who are an integral part of what has been a family for many years.

"In the Rossoneri shirt I also achieved personal goals, such as my debut at 16 in Serie A. I lived through extraordinary years that I will never forget.

"Now the time has come to say goodbye, a choice that was not easy, indeed, and certainly a post is not enough to explain it, or perhaps it cannot even be explained because the deepest feelings can hardly be translated into words. What I can say is that sometimes it is right to choose to change, to face different challenges, to grow, to complete oneself.

"All the Rossoneri I met, from the first to the last day, will always remain in my heart as an important, indeed fundamental part of the life path that made me what I am.

"I wish Milan all possible successes and I do it with my heart, for the affection that binds me to these colors, a feeling that distance and time cannot erase."

Next stop Paris?

Donnarumma moved to Milan at the age of 14, joining elder brother and fellow keeper Antonio at the club, and just two years later made his first-team bow against Sassuolo.

As his reputation has grown he has been constantly accompanied by transfer rumours, and this year declined to sign an extension to his contract having led Milan to Champions League football for 2021-22.

In June reports claimed that he had already clinched a free transfer to PSG, signing a five-year contract at Parc des Princes.

Neither the club nor player has yet officially confirmed the move, but an announcement is expected imminently following the end of Euro 2020 and Donnarumma's own farewell to the Rossoneri.

