'I don't want to be compared to him' - Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund responds to those who liken him to rival Man City hitman Erling Haaland

Rasmus Hojlund hailed Erling Haaland as the best striker in the world and claimed he does not want to get compared to the Norwegian superstar.

Hojlund refused to be compared to Haaland

Hails Man City star as the best striker in the world

The strikers will face each other in Manchester derby this month

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United striker, who joined the club this summer, refused to get compared to Manchester City star Erling Haaland as he feels it's still early days for him while the Norwegian has already established himself to be the best striker in the world and in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TV2, Hojlund said, "I hope that one day I can reach his level, but right now, I think it is too early. Erling is in any case the world's best striker, if not the world's best footballer. I don't really want to be compared to him, but I hope that one day I can be like him. Who knows? I am only 20 years old. We will have to see what it can end up with."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining the Red Devils, the Danish international has appeared in eight matches for them where he scored thrice. He had an impressive outing with Atalanta last season scoring 16 goals in 42 appearances for the Italian club. Haaland, on the other hand, took the Premier League by storm in his debut season as he scored a record 36 league goals and 52 overall for the Cityzens.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The duo will face each other in the Manchester derby on October 29 when their clubs lock horns in the Premier League.