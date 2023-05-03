'Don't be ridiculous' - Wrexham hitman Paul Mullin discusses comparisons with Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland after sealing National League promotion

English striker Paul Mullin has branded comparisons with Man City goal-machine Erling Haaland as "ridiculous" after firing Wrexham to promotion.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old talismanic striker has been compared with Man City's record-breaking marksman Haaland after banging in 46 goals to spearhead Wrexham to a League Two return for the first time in 15 years.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about comparisons with none other than Manchester City striker Haaland, Mullin said to GQ: "Don't be ridiculous. In terms of the numbers it's quite similar this season but in terms of ability we're worlds apart. He's an absolute machine. I've never seen anything like it. Obviously anyone comparing us has to be joking!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since signing for Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham from Cambridge United in the summer of 2021, the 28-year-old journeyman has become synonymous with the Red Dragons’ fairytale story.

He was the first domino to fall as the brilliant season came to a close. Many rival fans labelled him a 'money-grabber' after he left League Two side Cambridge United off the back of a fairly successful scoring season that saw him being linked with Championship sides, only to drop to step five of the English football pyramid to join the Wrexham project on a free transfer.

However, he has responded to those critics in style, and has become quite famous in the United States in the process. Incredibly, Mullin has hit 24 goals since the turn of the year - placing him ahead of Manchester City hot-shot Haaland at the top of the worldwide football scoring charts in 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM AND PAUL MULLIN? Wrexham’s preparation for their first time back in the Football League since 2008 will see them face top-flight giants Manchester United and Chelsea on their pre-season tour over in the United States. As for Mullin, he will look to carry over his exceptional goal-scoring form into League Two as the club aims for back-to-back promotions.