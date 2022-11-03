Does LAFC need Gareth Bale to win MLS Cup? Probably not

The winger has played just five minutes for LAFC in roughly a month-and-a-half, and his club has done just fine without him

Unfortunately, it's become a familiar sight. A major final upcoming, a trophy on the line, stars at centerstage and Gareth Bale is reduced to something of an afterthought.

Earlier this year, that was the theme as Bale lifted his fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid. But, as his team-mates celebrated, there he stood somewhat awkwardly after his side toppled Liverpool. Against the very same opponent that he provided his biggest performance in a Real Madrid shirt, Bale was all but excluded as he watched on, having played seven whole minutes in the competition.

It was a common theme the longer his career went at Real Madrid, where the combination of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and the old injury bug often pushed Bale out of the limelight at the biggest moments, even if he usually seized his chance in those big games the few times he was allowed to.

But now, as his new club prepares to play for its first MLS Cup, Bale is looking at another chance to boost his resume with another trophy despite not having played a major role in the build-up to that final game.

Having spent the better part of two years on Real Madrid's bench, Bale signed with LAFC this summer, instantly becoming one of the biggest names in MLS. Thus far, though, he's largely been just that: a name, a training partner, a teammate.

What he hasn't had to be, at least not yet, is a superstar. He played just 12 regular season games, only two of which were starts, scoring two spectacular goals. However, he's been totally absent for LAFC's playoff run, left out of the squad for a 3-2 win over the rival LA Galaxy due to injury before being an unused substitute in the Western Conference final win over Austin FC as he reportedly wasn't 100 per cent fit.

In total, Bale has played just five minutes for LAFC since September 18.

Getty/GOAL

So now, with the Philadelphia Union coming to Banc of California Stadium for MLS Cup, the question pops up once again: what's Bale's role in all of this?

The most likely answer? Not much and, for both LAFC and Bale, that will be just fine.

Even without Bale, LAFC's attack has been virtually unstoppable. Carlos Vela, a former MLS MVP, is still a legitimate star. Denis Bouanga, a player signed alongside Bale this summer, scored twice in the win over the Galaxy while Chicho Arango, the striker that was nearly dealt to accommodate this summer's additions, has been the best of the bunch. The Colombian has scored in both games, including the last-gasp winner over the Galaxy, after scoring 16 goals in the regular season.

The fact is that, right now, LAFC doesn't really need Bale. His best use is likely as a supersub, an ace in the hole if things go wrong against Philly. You simply can't break up the front three of Vela, Bouanga and Arango, not even for a former Champions League winner like Bale.

As for Bale's side of things, he'll likely be totally fine with his role. His priority this year has always been his fitness with the World Cup looming. After nearly two years with limited game time, he was hoping to get on the field for LAFC, build his confidence and get his body right ahead of the World Cup. The trip to Qatar will be a defining moment in his career, and his priority has always been to make sure he's ready for it.

Next season, though, will be the one this move is judged on, with or without an MLS Cup. After seeing him play a smaller role this season, the expectation next year will be that Bale will be unleashed to play to the level we all know he can. He may not be at the peak of his powers, and he may not have shown many glimpses of those powers in a few years, but we all know what Bale can do and should be able to do in MLS.

That's what makes this moment different than all of the frustrating ones at Real Madrid: the hope. This isn't the ending of a story, the slow erosion of a club legend falling out of favour long before anyone thought he would. This is the beginning, a first, cautious step for a partnership of two sides signed on for more than just the last six months.

And if LAFC does pull it off, if they do lift the trophy in the end, you can bet Bale will be right in the center of the celebrations with his teammates, much like he was during LAFC's lifting of the Supporters' Shield. Despite his lack of minutes, Bale has seemingly found comfort in LA.

There is certainly still the possibility that Bale does play a role this weekend and, even if he doesn't, he won't be judged by this MLS Cup final.

The sight may be familiar, Bale on the sidelines while his teammates fight for a trophy, but the circumstances surrounding it are much different this time around.