'Do not drink!' - Klopp reveals he was too drunk to remember Dortmund's 2012 double celebrations

The German head coach has admitted to partying excessively after overseeing a historic season at Westfalenstadion

boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed he was too drunk to remember 's 2012 double celebrations.

Dortmund had endured a six-year trophy drought before Klopp was drafted in to take charge of the first team in 2008, and he managed to transform the club into a major force again in the space of just a couple of seasons.

BVB beat to the title in 2010-11, before affirming their domestic dominance the following year by securing a historic domestic double.

With the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan, ​Shinji Kagawa and Mats Hummels leading their charge, Dortmund picked up 's top-flight crown by finishing eight points ahead of Bayern, while also beating their arch-rivals 5-2 in the DFB Cup final.

Klopp concedes he can't recall many details from the "great" celebrations which took place in the wake of his side's success, having been too intoxicated to take everything in.

“The way we celebrated was very original. It was like becoming a champion in the A-Class Northwest," he said in an interview shared on Dortmund's Twitter account.

"It was a really great celebration with all the zipping and zapping. There would be no such thing today.

"I was heavily drunk in 2011, but in 2012, after the double, I didn't really notice [the celebrations]. You can see what alcohol does to people.

"Do not drink, otherwise, you will lose the memory of important moments in your life."

The current Liverpool head coach went onto discuss his first title win at Dortmund, which he still rates as one the finest achievements of his managerial career.

"It's right up there. I haven't been waking up every morning and thinking about April 30, 2011, but after you called I tried to do that for a few days to remind myself of it," Klopp said.

"Quite a lot has happened in my life, but it's not the case that I've won so much that I get it all mixed up. But 2011 and 12 aren't so easy because the team didn't change that much and when I was thinking about the games we played I was trying to remember: was that 2010-11 or 11-12?

"But I've got nothing but great memories and it probably had a huge impact on my career as a coach. We really made the most of what we had. Winning promotion with was unexpected for all of us and I didn't know what would happen next, that was such a big thing.

"But to take these Under-19s to the German title - I felt like they were U-19s - was amazing. It changed our lives and thinking about it now, I'm still in touch with practically all of them."

Klopp's charges beat 2-0 on April 30, 2011, to confirm their status as champions, with Lucas Barrios and Lewandowski scoring in the first half, while 's defeat at the hands of Cologne sent the crown to Signal Iduna Park with two games to spare.

The news that Cologne had taken the lead sent Signal Iduna Park into raptures as Dortmund sat on the verge of glory, but footage of Klopp shows that he did not drop his trademark hyperactive intensity on the sidelines even then, although he admits he felt deep down the job was complete.

"Well, I am a coach. I wasn't able to open the beers when it was 2-0!" he laughed. "It wasn't over, even though my inner feeling was 'this is it', the game was still going. That often happens as a coach, and it's your job. You have to give orders, shout, think about tactics and so on.

"Even at times like that, you have to rant and rave at the players. We wanted to win the game - it wasn't about getting across the line however we could, it was about crossing it in the best way possible. That will be why I was still in match mode. But inside I knew it was all over."