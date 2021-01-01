Do Man City have a buy-back clause for Dortmund star Jadon Sancho?

Manchester United have made no secret of their pursuits for Jadon Sancho, but could City beat them to his signature with a clause?

Jadon Sancho is one of Borussia Dortmund's brightest talents, and Manchester United's interest in the player was one of the transfer sagas dominating the 2020 summer transfer window.

With Sancho having been sold to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, would the Citizens be able to re-sign Sancho through a buy-back clause?

Goal takes a look.

Manchester City do not have a buy-back clause for Sancho inserted in his contract should they wish to see him return to the Etihad, but they do have a sell-on percentage.

This means that they will receive a certain percentage of any fee sanctioned for Sancho.

How much did Man City sell Sancho to Dortmund for?

Man City sold Sancho for a fee believed to be around £8 million.

Sancho was sold to Dortmund in the summer of 2017 after he chose not to sign a new deal with the Citizens, instead looking elsewhere for more regular first-team opportunities.

The Blues made clear of their intentions to not sell the player directly to a fellow Premier League rival. They then green-lit his move to the Bundesliga side, who have built a reputation as a breeding ground for young and talented players.

City initially paid a fee of around £66,000 for Sancho when he was at Watford. The Hornets reportedly collected roughly £800,000 as part of the cut of the player's sale to Dortmund.

Sancho's situation at Dortmund

Sancho's stock at Dortmund has already risen, emerging as one of the club - and German league's - most promising young players.

He currently finds himself in a similar situation to team-mate Erling Haaland last season, having been identified as Manchester United's top transfer target.

Man Utd had declined to match Dortmund's £100 million ($139m) asking price for Sancho, but it is understood that they intend to revive their pursuit of the winger later this summer.

Sancho's current deal at Dortmund runs until 2022, though a temperamental season with the Bundesliga side means that his transfer value is not as elevated as it was in 2020.

Dortmund, though, might be tempted to sell the player when interest is still high, especially if they do not qualify for the Champions League.