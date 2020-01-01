Djeumfa warns Cameroon after Zambia victory in Olympics qualifiers

Despite their narrow first-leg win, the Indomitable Lionesses have been charged to take the return leg in Lusaka seriously next week

head coach Alain Djeumba has warned his side against playing to the gallery when they visit Zambia in the second leg of their fifth round bout in the African Women's Olympic qualifying campaign on Tuesday.

The Indomitable Lionesses gained the first-leg lead following a 3-2 win at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium thanks to a brace from Aboudi Onguene and Ajara Nchout's strike on Thursday.

However, Grace Chanda's brace means that a 1-0 home victory would be enough to hand the Copper Queens the automatic ticket to Tokyo.

"I said before that there is no small team," Djeumfa told Cafonline. "If Zambia have reached this fifth round, that means that they are a great team and we saw it this [Thursday] evening,

"This is a game with all to play for in the return leg. We saw what was missing and we will work on it and prepare well. The most important thing is the qualification.

"Honestly, at the start of the game, the girls weren't calm and composed. They were a little under pressure, maybe the stakes had taken over the game.

"I think we re-mobilized them. We can't remain comfortable with this victory and we have to go look for the win over there."

The winner over two legs will secure the lone African slot to the Olympics, while the loser will face in a South American/African clash for a playoff spot in April.